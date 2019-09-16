‘Seinfeld’: Netflix Lands Global Streaming Rights To Comedy Series In 2021

After losing The Office and Friends, Netflix has stepped up to secure the SVOD rights to another classic NBC comedy series. The streamer, which had emerged as the main contender for the Seinfeld library, has struck a deal with distributor Sony Pictures Television to become the global exclusive streaming home for the entire Seinfeld collection beginning in 2021, when the series’ domestic pact with Hulu expires, for five years.

This is the first time Seinfeld will be available on Netflix and the first time that all 180 episodes will be on one service globally and in 4K. Seinfeld made its streaming debut with the Hulu deal. Internationally, it is streaming on Amazon in a number of territories; that will all be consolidated on Netflix under the new deal.

“Seinfeld is the television comedy that all television comedy is measured against. It is as fresh and funny as ever and will be available to the world in 4K for the first time,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer for Netflix. “We can’t wait to welcome Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer to their new global home on Netflix.”

As Deadline reported last month, Sony Pictures Television this summer had taken out Seinfeld, which the studio distributes.

“Seinfeld is a one-of-a-kind, iconic, culture-defining show. Now, 30 years after its premiere, Seinfeld remains center stage,” said Mike Hopkins, Chairman, Sony Pictures Television. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to bring this beloved series to current fans and new audiences around the globe.”

The 1990s sitcom is tied up until 2021 in its exclusive SVOD deal at Hulu. In the previous negotiations, Sony synched up the off-network cable deal for Seinfeld at TBS with the streaming pact at Hulu, so all rights become available at the same time.

Sony TV pitched the show to multiple streamers, including HBO Max and Netflix. There reportedly was no asking price that the distribution company was floating but they were said to be targeting a deal of a size similar to that for fellow 1990s Must See TV tentpole Friends in the red-hot marketplace. That would be a major premium over the reported $130+ million a year Seinfeld‘s current Hulu deal pays.

HBO Max was considered an obvious choice as Seinfeld is owned by Warner Bros. via Castle Rock, as is the series’ current cable network home, TBS. However, after shelling $425 million for Friends and getting ready to write a giant check for Big Bang and Two and a Half Men, which is expected to cross the $1 billion mark, industry sources speculated that the company may be tapped out for the moment or at least preoccupied until they can close deals for Big Bang and 2.5 Men.

Hulu was not looking to step up in a major way to keep Seinfeld. The streaming platform is now controlled by Disney, and Hulu is getting a pipeline into a slew of binge-friendly shows from across the company, like the 20th Century Fox TV’s Family Guy.

That left Netflix as the most likely candidate. The streamer already has a $100-million deal with Jerry Seinfeld for his show Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee and two-stand-up specials, though it is unclear how interested the streamer is in Seinfeld repeats as it is poised to lose Friends and The Office in the coming months. Seinfeld is said to have done well on Hulu though it is not believed to be as big as Friends and The Office on Netflix.

Netflix also was able to bid higher because it takes worldwide rights vs. domestic only for most of the other streaming platforms that are in the off-network business, which don’t have international footprint yet. While known internationally, unlike Friends for example, which is a global hit, Seinfeld’s appeal is concentrated largely within the U.S.

