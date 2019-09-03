Brit Event Movie Experience Secret Cinema Launches In China With ‘Casino Royale’ Show

Secret Cinema, the popular British event cinema brand, is expanding to China, marking the company’s debut on the international stage.

In collaboration with Chinese firm SMG Live, Secret Cinema will launch with its current immersive show Casino Royale in Shanghai on November 23 of this year.

Secret Cinema was founded in the UK in 2007. The immersive cinema screenings include theatrical elements and fancy dress as audiences are assigned a character and become part of the show. The label has run more than 70 productions.

Secret Cinema Presents Casino Royale opened in London this year and has drawn in around 120,000 customers so far; making it the company’s biggest production to date.

SMG is one of the largest media and entertainment businesses in China and its performing arts and live entertainment division, SMG Live has curated hundreds of productions. SMG Live will have the exclusive license to present Secret Cinema’s production of Casino Royale in Shanghai.

Related Story Richard Gere Drama Series 'Bastards' Not Going Forward At Apple

“Fabien Riggall, Creator and Chief Creative Officer of Secret Cinema commented, “I created Secret Cinema in 2007 to reinvent the cinema experience allowing participants to live inside the movies. It’s always been my dream to bring it to other parts of the world and now with the support of an amazing team we are able to make this happen. China is the largest film market in the world with a rich cinematic heritage with some of my favourite films, Chen Kaige’s Farewell my Concubine, Wong Kar Wai’s In The Mood For Love and Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. It’s been amazing to see Secret Cinema become a cultural phenomenon here in the UK, and we’ve loved thrilling audiences with small and large scale productions of cult cinematic classics such as Back to the Future, Blade Runner and Star Wars. SMG Live’s heritage and production experience makes it the perfect partner to bring the concept of Secret Cinema to life in China.”

Max Alexander, CEO, Secret CInema comments, “Expanding internationally is incredibly complicated even with a traditional theatre show and Secret Cinema is a unique product with added complexities. We can’t just hire a purpose built venue, we need a venue that can house a production of this magnitude and then we have to build it. Having worked with SMG Live in the past I know them to be China’s most ambitious, experienced and skilled producers of live entertainment and a perfect partner for Secret Cinema. This is the first collaboration of many with SMG Live with whom we look forward to a long and creatively rich relationship. Secret Cinema is an incredible entertainment experience and we look forward to bringing it to more markets around the world as we embark on our international growth strategy”.