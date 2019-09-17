Sean Spicer on “Dancing With The Stars” Debut: “Clearly The Judges Aren’t Going To Be With Me”

Hours after his debut on Dancing With The Stars in a hot lime fluffy shirt, Sean Spicer wrote on Twitter that “clearly the judges aren’t going to be with me” and suggested that viewers could send a message to Hollywood “that those of us who stand for Christ won’t be discounted.”

Spicer already has suggested that he may draw on email lists of supporters who bought his book or who signed up to his website SeanSpicer.com to encourage votes for him on the show, as judges gave him low marks in his debut appearance. That may have the feel of a political campaign, but he also is framing a DWTS win as a victory in the culture wars.

Thank you @GovMikeHuckabee Clearly the judges aren’t going to be with me. Let’s send a message to #Hollywood that those of us who stand for #Christ won’t be discounted. May God bless you https://t.co/Qqa9xi3pIM — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 17, 2019

His tweet was in response to one from Mike Huckabee, the former Arkansas governor and father of Spicer’s successor as White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. He suggested that a Spicer victory on the show would “create an emotional meltdown in Hollyweird.”

In his first performance, Spicer danced a salsa to the tune of the Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life.” The judges credited him for doing the show — in which he wore a blinding, fluorescent green rumba blouse — but they gave him a score of 12 out of 30. That was the second lowest of the evening.

Viewer voting starts next week.