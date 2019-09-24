Sean Spicer Appeals To MAGA Supporters For ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Votes

Click to Skip Ad
Sean Spicer Week 2 of Dancing With the Stars (Credit: ABC/Twitter)
ABC/Twitter

After an underwhelming performance last week on his Dancing With the Stars debut, Sean Spicer has a plan to stay in the competition — a campaign for votes.

The former White House press secretary made the announcement on tonight’s episode of the ABC competition series.

“We’re going to run this like a campaign,” he said. “Bumper stickers, yard signs, whatever we can do to get people to vote for us.”

In case viewers missed the call for support, Spicer put out the word on social media urging fans, followers and MAGA supporters to vote 20 times. “Text SEAN 10 times to 21523 and vote 10 more times on abc.com,” he tweeted Monday, along with the hashtags #MAGA and #KAG.

He has a website too, spicerarnold.com, which touts the slogan: “We’re counting on your votes to win the Mirror Ball!”

Despite his personal appeals, Spicer is facing an uphill battle toward winning DWTS’ coveted trophy. His salsa with champion dancer Lindsay Arnold last week didn’t exactly sizzle, and earned the second-lowest score of the night.

Judge Bruno Tonioli broke the news to Spicer and Arnold that the dance lacked spice, but tried to offer a bit of reassurance, adding: “there were some elements of salsa there.”

