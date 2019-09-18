‘SEAL Team’ Showrunner John Glenn Exits After Probe By CBS; Overall Deal Canceled

John Glenn has exited as showrunner of the CBS military drama SEAL Team following an unspecified investigation by producer CBS Television Studios, Deadline has confirmed.

Glenn

The writer-producer also is out of his overall deal with the studio. Sources said Glenn’s second-in-command, executive producer Spencer Hudnut, will serve as interim showrunner and that production won’t be impacted by Glenn’s exit.

CBS and CBS TV Studios had no comment on the showrunner’s sudden departure from the series, but Glenn issued a statement tonight through his attorney, Michael Plonsker:

“I am proud of the work we did — and greatly enjoyed having the chance to contribute to its creative and commercial success. During my time as showrunner, I was pleased to be able to hire, develop and support numerous producers, writers and crew members who shared our passion for trying to make the series all it could be.

“While producing a show like SEAL Team is hard work, I also believed strongly in listening to any concerns that were brought my way and making important concessions for our staff’s professional needs and personal lives. I look forward to my next steps professionally.”

Plonsker added, “Mr. Glenn disputes any findings reached in CBS’s investigation.”

Glenn, whose credits also include the History miniseries Hatfields & McCoys, joined SEAL Team as showrunner in May 2018, after its freshman run. Season 3 of the series produced by CBS TV Studios and Timberman-Beverly and starring David Boreanaz launches Wednesday, October 2.

Glenn’s exit is the latest for CBS, which last year parted ways with its longtime CEO Leslie Moonves a year ago over sexual abuse and harassment allegations. 60 Minutes EP Jeff Fager, who stepped down a few days later.

Just last week, Walter Mosley quit as a writer on the CBS All Access drama Star Trek: Discovery after relating a story in the writers room during which he used the N-word, He opted to leave the show after Human Resources told him “I could not use that word except in a script.”

Back in October, CBS TV Studios fired NCIS: New Orleans showrunner Brad Kern after two probes regarding allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination against women and racially charged comments. Another EP on that CBS TV Studios show, Adam Targum, left abruptly three months later.

The Hollywood Reporter had the Glenn story first.