‘Scroll Wheel Of Time’: Bernard David Jones, Laci Mosley & Jerry Minor To Star In Eko Series; Full Cast Set

EXCLUSIVE: The Mayor alum Bernard David Jones, Laci Mosley (Florida Girls) and Jerry Minor (Dr. Ken) are set as leads in Eko’s upcoming digital series Scroll Wheel of Time, the first show ordered under the new multiseries partnership between creative studio Bullitt and the interactive entertainment platform. Rounding out the cast are James Adomian (Harold and Kumar Escape From Guantanamo), Joey Fatone (My Big Fat Greek Wedding 1 and 2), Neil Casey (Champagne ILL), Carl Tart (Comedy Bang! Bang!), Marc Evan Jackson (The Good Place), Thomas Barbusca (The Mick), Esther Povitsky (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Baron Vaughn (Grace and Frankie), Scrubs alum Neil Flynn, Eugene Cordero (Tacoma FD), Kyle Dunnigan (Inside Amy Schumer), Ellen Etten (Two Woke Gurls), Tawny Newsome (Bajillion Dollar Properties) and musicians George Clinton, Bootsy Collins and Kid n’ Play. It’s slated to premiere in 2020.

Created by Paul Sheer and Nick Giovannetti, and executive produced by Anthony and Joe Russo, Scroll Wheel of Time is a time-traveling buddy comedy that centers on an up-and-coming rap duo from Atlanta who are given an old-school iPod that is actually a time-traveling device. Each track they select sends them back to that time period to meet the artist. Throughout the story, viewers will be able to choose how the rappers interact with the musical icons they meet.

Jones will play Xandre, a soft-spoken oddball who might be a genius (or an idiot), who is into philosophy and Dragon Ball Z. Mosley will portray Queen Kucci and Minor will play Buddy Buck.

Jones’ credits include a starring role on ABC’s The Mayor, the Netflix feature Uncorked opposite Niecy Nash and Courtney B. Vance, the feature film Crown Vic opposite Thomas Jane and Bridget Moynahan which premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, the IFC Midnight feature Plus One that premiered at SXSW, and the Lisa Kudrow-produced digital comedy series Shitty Boyfriends opposite Sandra Oh. Other credits include recurring roles on the TBS series Meet The Browns, Single Ladies, and House of Payne. Jones is repped by APA and Brave Artists Management.

Mosley’s recent TV credits include recurring roles on Florida Girls and Single Parents and a guest spot on Insecure. She recently wrapped shooting feature The Wedding Year.

Minor recurred as Eric on Dr. Ken and has guest-starred on The Goldbergs, Detroiters and Superior Donuts, among others.