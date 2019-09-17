‘Schitt’s Creek’ Gets Premiere Date For Sixth & Final Season On Pop TV

Pop TV announced today Schitt’s Creek will return for its sixth and final season on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, with the new season consisting of 14 episodes.

“Schitt’s Creek has become a pop culture phenomenon fueled by the most talented cast and the most passionate fans in all of television, and the final season is sure to be weekly must-watch TV as we see what happens to the Roses,” said Brad Schwartz, president of Pop TV. “It is gut-wrenching to say goodbye, but we know this final season will deliver even more of the heart and humor that has made the series one of the best ever.”

Co-created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, the half-hour, single-camera comedy stars Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy, and Karen Robinson.

Commissioned by the CBC, Schitt’s Creek is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. and created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. The executive producers include Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, and Ben Feigin. Schitt’s Creek is distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

The comedy received four Emmy Award nominations this year, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Eugene Levy, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Catherine O’Hara, and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes.

Schitt’s Creek returns on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at 9:00 PM, ET/PT, in the U.S. and Canada.