‘Schitt’s Creek’ Creator Daniel Levy Inks Overall Deal With ABC Studios

Daniel Levy, showrunner, creator and star of the Emmy-nominated comedy series Schitt’s Creek, has signed a three-year overall deal with ABC Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios. Under the pact, Levy will develop and produce scripted projects for the studio.

“Dan Levy has proven himself as one of the most creative people in the TV business. His writing, acting and producing skills will be a tremendous asset to ABC Studios, and we couldn’t be more excited to be in business with him,” said Jonnie Davis, President, ABC Studios.

The news continues a landmark year for Levy, during which Schitt’s Creek received four Emmy nominations, as well as a TCA Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, a Critics’ Choice Award nomination for Best Comedy Series and an MTV Movie & TV Awards win for Levy for Best Comedic Performance.

Levy spoke about the importance of solid character development in the hit comedy series at Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys event in April. “You want to give the characters everything they want, and you also want to give the fans everything they want,” Daniel Levy said, “and I think in the final series of a show it’s about marrying those two expectations.”

The sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek will premiere on January 7 on Pop TV in the U.S. and on CBC in Canada.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with ABC Studios in this exciting next chapter. As I say a bittersweet goodbye to Schitt’s Creek, I look forward to the opportunity and privilege to continue to tell inclusive and meaningful stories that shine a positive light out there,” said Levy.

Levy is repped by WME, MGMT. Entertainment and attorney David Krintzman.