It’s been a while since we had an update on Scarface and Carrie director Brian De Palma’s Harvey Weinstein-themed project. Today the director gave one at the Venice Film Festival.

In an interview with Reuters, the veteran director said of the project, which is inspired by the Weinstein scandal, “Because of my years working in and out of Hollywood, you were very aware of the kind of abuse to women that was going on. And being a director who directs women all the time you are very sensitive to how they are treated in the movie that you are making. So I was aware of some of the things that were happening during the Harvey Weinstein era and it is an interesting story to tell, plus, I like the suspense drama and I created a script that is sort of based on some of the real cases reported in the New York Times. But it is basically a suspense film using that as the historical backdrop.”

Last summer Saïd Ben Saïd, producer of Paul Verhoeven’s award-winning Elle, told us the script De Palma has been writing is called Predator. Ben Saïd, who produced De Palma’s 2012 Passion starring Rachel McAdams and Noomi Rapace, is aboard to produce with Michel Merkt. De Palma has also said in the past that the Toronto Film Festival will serve as a backdrop for the intrigue.

Today in Venice, the 78 year-old filmmaker was asked whether the #MeToo movement needed to happen to bring about change in the business. The filmmaker replied, “It annoyed directors like myself and others of my contemporaries because as directors you deal with actors all the time. And you must engender their trust. And if you… take them out to dinner or abuse them, it goes against what you are trying to do to gain their trust in order for them to be as free when they perform in their movies. It is basically crazy and people who do it, I always have felt are misusing their power.”

De Palma, who was in Venice to deliver a masterclass, most recently directed 2019 crime-thriller Domino with Game Of Thrones stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Carice Van Houten. Last year he was also announced to direct crime-drama movie Sweet Vengeance, which had Wagner Moura attached.