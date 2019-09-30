Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Denies Involvement In Jamal Khashoggi’s Murder, Says It Was “A Heinous Crime”

During a 60 Minutes interview with CBS News’ Nora O’Donnell, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said that he was not involved the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who criticized him in The Washington Post.

In his first on-camera interview about Khashoggi, O’Donnell asked if he ordered murder, to which he responded: “absolutely not”. He called it a “heinous crime” and said, “I take full responsibility as a leader in Saudi Arabia, especially since it was committed by individuals working for the Saudi government.”

He elaborated: “When a crime is committed against a Saudi citizen by officials working for the Saudi government, as a leader, I must take responsibility. This is a mistake and I must take all actions to avoid such a thing in the future.”

Khashoggi was murdered October 2, 2018 when he went to the Saudi consulate in Turkey for marriage documents. Saudi government agents killed him inside the consulate. They allegedly dismembered his body and his remains haven’t been found. 11 people have been charged with the murder and have been put on a secret trial. No one has been convicted.

