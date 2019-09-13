Saturn Awards And Kevin Feige Tribute Head To Crackle Plus In On-Demand Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media Ventures has acquired exclusive on-demand rights to tonight’s Saturn Awards, which will feature tributes to Hollywood heavyweights Jon Favreau and Kevin Feige.

After tonight’s livestreams of the show across Twitch, Pluto TV, Nerdist and other platforms, Screen Media will make it available late next week on Crackle Plus. Exclusive behind-the-scenes footage will be blended with the main awards production.

Screen Media parent Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment took control of Crackle last spring in a deal with Sony. The transaction resulted in a rebrand of the service as Crackle Plus, with Sony remaining a partner in the free, ad-supported streaming outlet it acquired in 2006.

The 45th annual edition of the Saturns, which honor sci-fi, fantasy and horror films, will be hosted by Aisha Tyler. In addition to Feige and Favreau, those scheduled to appear on the show include Melissa Benoist, Gina Torres, Gina Carano, Jon Cryer, Cameron Cuffe, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dean Devlin and George Takei.

Crackle Plus, which has about 10 million monthly active users, will feature the awards on its genre-oriented Saturn Awards Channel. The channel’s lineup will also include past Saturn winners and nominees including, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Daredevil, Looper and House of Flying Daggers.

“Our mission has always been for the most fans possible to enjoy this amazing show and the brilliant people behind our favorite TV and films,” Saturn Awards executive producer Justin W. Hochberg said. “Partnering with Crackle for the VOD window just proves how strong demand is for genre programming and a new kind of award show.”

Screen Media president David Fannon, who is also EVP of distribution for Chicken Soup, said the deal is “the first of many content acquisitions” planned for Crackle. The Saturn Awards, he added, “fits perfectly on a specialized channel on Crackle devoted to genre films.”