Saturn Awards Winners Announced (Updating Live)

The 45th Saturn Awards are underway at the Avalon Theatre in Los. Angeles, honoring the best of science fiction fantasy, horror, and superhero sagas from film, television, and stage.

Jamie Lee Curtis won the best actress award for her portrayal of Laurie Strode in the Halloween revival that became a historic commercial success. In her acceptance speech, the Hollywood mainstay pointed out the appropriate timing of the honor.

“It’s Friday the 13th. it’s a full moon…and I’m the luckiest girl in the world,” Curtis said during a speech in which she took time to praise John Carpenter, the filmmaker who launched Halloween into the zeitgeist with the 1978 original, and to flirt with George Takei, the Star Trek icon who happened to be sitting in a table near the stage.

