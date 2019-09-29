‘Saturday Night Live’ Returns With Trump Calling Ray Donovan To Fix Impeachment Saga

After four months without Alec Baldwin and his Trump impersonations, Saturday Night Live kicked off season 45 this weekend by tackling the house impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump

The cold open began with Baldwin’s Trump complaining to his attorney Rudy Giuliani: “I’m being impeached!”

Giuliani, played by SNL regular Kate McKinnon, warned him not to panic.

“Relax Mr. Trump, we’ve got nothing to worry about,” McKinnon said in a phone call. “Nobody’s going to find out about our illegal side dealings with the Ukraine.”

Baldwin asked his famously loose-lipped lawyer where he was at the moment, and McKinnon admitted “I’m on CNN right now,” causing the president to panic even more.

Baldwin’s Trump knows he’s in trouble and calls everyone in his phone book for help — including Kanye West and Don King.

“I need my urbans,” he says before reaching out to his sons,and Judge Jeanine Pirro, played by Cecily Strong.

But when none of them could handle the situation, Baldwin called in the big gun — Ray Donovan aka Liev Schreiber.

“I told you Mr. President, Ray Donovan is a fictional character. I’m Liev Schreiber, the actor,” the Showtime star told a disappointed Baldwin.

Woody Harrelson hosted the season premiere, with singer-songwriter Billie Eilish serving as musical guest.