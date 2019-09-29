‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds New Writers For Season 45

The end credits of Saturday Night Live‘s Season 45 premiere revealed changes in the NBC series’ writing staff. Joining SNL as new writers are Dan Bulla, Dan Licata and Jasmine Pierce.

Gone from last season are Michael Koman, Alan Linic, Eli Coyote Mandel and Julio Torres who has HBO series Los Espookys. Additionally Bowen Yang, who was a writer on the show last season, is now a cast member.

There is no change at the helm, with Michael Che, Colin Jost and Kent Sublette returning as head writers. The premiere end credits also listed Neal Brennan and Dave McCary who have been guest writers on SNL.

Here are the program’s Season 45 writing credits:

Head Writers

• Michael Che

• Colin Jost

• Kent Sublette

Supervising Writers

• Fran Gillespie

• Sudi Green

• Streeter Seidell

• Anna Drezen

Senior Writer

• Bryan Tucker

Writers

• James Anderson

• Dan Bulla

• Steven Castillo

• Andrew Dismukes

• Anna Drezen

• Alison Gates

• Steve Higgins

• Sam Jay

• Erik Kenward

• Dan Licata

• Lorne Michaels

• Jasmine Pierce

• Gary Richardson

• Will Stephen