Santa Monica’s 3rd Street Promenade Evacuated As Bomb Squad Investigates Suspicious Package

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard Vogel/AP/Shutterstock (6104419a) Shoppers walk by the Apple Store along the the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, Calif. Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015 Earns Apple, Santa Monica, USA
Shutterstock

The popular Third Street Promenade was evacuated Monday evening in Santa Monica, as police responded to a report of a suspicious package.

A stretch of nearby Broadway, and the 200-300 block of Santa Monica Blvd. were also closed to vehicular traffic, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. local time after someone notified authorities saying they’d found a device resembling a pressure cooker in a trash cash.

“The SMPD is investigating a suspicious package left in a trash can in the 1400 block of the 3rd Street Promenade,” police said in a statement on Twitter at 6:03 p.m. “We are asking everyone to stay out of the 1400 block of the Promenade.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb squad was called in to examine the item and determine if it posed a threat, police said.

The Promenade is filled with shops, restaurants and an AMC movie theater, and is a popular gathering spot for families and tourists.

