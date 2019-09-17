Sandra Oh Praises NBC & ‘SNL’ For Firing Shane Gillis Over Racial Slurs

Sandra Oh is praising NBC’s decision to fire embattled stand-up comic Shane Gillis because of the controversy surrounding his past racial slur use.

“Glad 2 see @nbcsnl decision NOT legitimize/give platform 2 purveyors of racist homophobic content Risks? LAZY ASS UNORIGINAL, Oh tweeted Tuesday.

The NBC comedy program said Monday that Gillis would not be joining Saturday Night Live this fall and apologized for any deficiencies in their vetting system that allowed for Gillis to be hired in the first place.

Just hours after Gillis was announced as a new featured player for the coming season last Thursday, a 2018 since-deleted YouTube video from a podcast, Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast, surfaced in which he uses a racial slur against Asians. The revelation triggered several days of outrage on social media. Other questionable comments made by Gillis on other editions of the podcast were later unearthed, which made hiscontinuing on SNL even more untenable.

“After talking with Shane Gillis, we have decided that he will not be joining SNL,” an SNL spokesperson said Monday on behalf of Lorne Michaels. “We want SNL to have a variety of voices and points of view within the show, and we hired Shane on the strength of his talent as comedian and his impressive audition for SNL. We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days. The language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable. We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standard.”