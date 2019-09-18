Sander Vanocur Dies: Longtime NBC And ABC News Correspondent Was 91

Sander Vanocur, a network news correspondent who covered presidential elections, the White House and the Falkland Islands War, has died. He was 91.

Vanocur passed away Monday night in a hospice facility in Santa Barbara, California of complications from dementia, his son, Chris Vanocur, told The Associated Press.

The veteran newsman served as a White House correspondent and national political reporter for NBC News in the 1960s. During his tenure at the network, he posed questions to John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon during the nation’s first televised presidential debate in 1960.

He jumped to ABC News, and was employed by the network from 1977 to 1991. During his time at ABC, Vanocur was dispatched to South America and covered the 1982 Falkland Islands War between the U.K. and Argentina. Later, he moderated the vice presidential debate between George H.W. Bush and Geraldine Ferraro.

Vanocur was Born in Cleveland, and grew up in Peoria, Illinois. He graduated from Northwestern University, served in the U.S. Army in Europe and attended the London School of Economics.