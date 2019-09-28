San Sebastian: Brazilian Drama ‘Pacified’ Takes Home Festival’s Golden Shell Top Prize

Darren Aronofsky-produced Brazilian drama Pacified (Pacificado) has won the Golden Shell top prize at the San Sebastian Film Festival. The movie also won best actor for Bukassa Kabengele and best DoP for Laura Merians.

Crowned this evening at the Spanish festival, Portuguese-language pic Pacified charts the relationship between a street-smart 13-year-old girl and an ex-trafficker who live in a Rio favela. U.S. filmmaker Paxton Winters was inspired to direct the film after himself moving to live in a favela. Kabengele stars with newcomer Cassia Nascimento and José Loreto.

Fox will release the film in Brazil. Also producing are Paula Linhares, Lisa Muskat and Marcos Tellechea.

The festival’s best director prize went jointly to Aitor Arregi, Jon Garano and Jose Mari Goenaga for The Endless Trench. Special jury prize went to Alice Winocour for Proxima.

The festival’s best actress prize was shared between Nina Hoss for The Audition and Greta Fernández for A Thief’s Daughter while the prize for best screenplay went to Luiso Berdejo and Jose Mari Goenaga for The Endless Trench. The audience award for best European film went to Ken Loach’s Sorry We Missed You.

Penelope Cruz yesterday received the festival’s honorary Donostia Award. Also receiving the accolade this year were Donald Sutherland and Greek director Costa-Gavras.