‘Bedtime Story’ Horror Short Acquired By JS Entertainment & Starlight Media; Sam Raimi & Craig Flores To Produce Feature

EXCLUSIVE: JS Entertainment and Starlight Media have picked up the Lucas Paulino and Ángel Torres directed horror short Bedtime Story.

Paulino and Torres are also attached to direct the feature version, which will be produced by Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert’s Ghost House, under their production deal with Starlight. Craig Flores will also produce via his Bread & Circuses Entertainment banner. Romel Adam brought the project in and will oversee alongside Zainab Azizi. The producers are out to writers now.

In the short, written by Paulino and Torres, two young brothers, who, after hearing their Mother’s haunting bedtime story, are terrorized when it comes to life.

Paulino and Torres have worked as creatives for such prolific advertising agencies as BBDO and Saatchi & Saatchi, among others. Their commercial work in Spain includes such brands as Coca-Cola, Renault, Toyota, Powerade, Visa, the International Olympic Committee, FOX, and J&B. In 2014 they founded their own advertising agency, El Ruso de Rocky, which was recently named the best independent agency in Latin America. Paco Rodríguez, who is partnered with them at the agency will Co-Produce.

Bedtime Story was discovered at the Fantasia Film Festival by Michael & Shawn Rasmussen who will Executive Produce. They previously worked with Raimi and Flores on Paramount Pictures’ summer pic Crawl which has grossed over $83M WW.

Paulino and Torres are repped by Good Fear Content, Paradigm and attorneys Gordon Bobb & Abel Lezcano.