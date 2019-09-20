Sally Hawkins, Rob Brydon & Diana Rigg To Voice BBC & ZDF Animation ‘The Snail And The Whale’

Sally Hawkins (Paddington), Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey) and Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones) are lending their voices to BBC One and ZDF Christmas special The Snail And The Whale.

UK production outfit Magic Light Pictures is behind the well-sold book adaptation about the epic journey of a tiny snail who longs to see the world and manages to hitch a ride on the tail of a huge humpback whale. Hawkins will voice the snail, Brydon the whale and Rigg will be the narrator.

Written in 2003 by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, creators of the hit children’s book and TV adaptation The Gruffalo, the picture book is published by Macmillan Children’s Books.

The half-hour kids’ content was acquired for BBC One by Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, and Tommy Bulfin, Commissioning Editor, BBC. It is directed by acclaimed animation directors Max Lang and Daniel Snaddon who have both directed a number of Magic Light productions, last year co-directing Zog.

Producers are Michael Rose and Martin Pope of Magic Light Pictures and the composer is René Aubry, who has written all of the music for Magic Light’s specials. The book was adapted for screen by Max Lang and Suzanne Lang. Animation services have been provided by Triggerfish Animation in Cape Town.

The project is the latest festive family collaboration between the UK and German broadcasters, BBC and ZDF, with previous tie-ups including The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child, Room on the Broom, Stick Man, The Highway Rat, Zogand Roald Dahl’s Revolting Rhymes.