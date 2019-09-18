A24 Picks Up TIFF Midnight Madness Pic ‘Saint Maud’

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that A24 has acquired North American rights to Rose Glass’ psychological horror film Saint Maud, which made its world premiere in TIFF’s Midnight Madness program.

The pic follows a pious but unstable nurse, Maud, who becomes convinced that she must save the soul of her dying employer, Amanda, as signs of eternal damnation begin to present themselves in their isolated seaside town. Saint Maud reps Glass’ feature directorial debut following her work on the short Room 55.

Pic stars Morfydd Clark (Love & Friendship, The Personal History of David Copperfield) as Maud, and Tony and BAFTA winning actress Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty, The Miseducation of Cameron Post) as Amanda. Saint Maud was produced by Oliver Kassman and Andrea Cornwell, and executive produced by Daniel Battsek, Sam Lavender, and Mary Burke. The film was developed by Film4, and production was backed by Film4 and the BFI (using National Lottery funds), and produced by Escape Plan Productions. Protagonist Pictures is overseeing worldwide sales.

Saint Maud will make its US premiere on Sept. 19 at Fantastic Fest. It will also play in the official competition at BFI London Film Festival next month.

Another big genre pic with lots of Oscar buzz for A24 coming out of TIFF was The Lighthouse starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe which opens on Oct. 18. Glass is repped by Casarotto Ramsay in the UK.