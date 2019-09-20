SAG-AFTRA Reaches Deal With Record Labels On New Music Video Contract

SAG-AFTRA has reached an agreement with the major record labels for a new three-year contract covering performers in music videos. The deal was reached Thursday night after three days of bargaining.

“It was an intense negotiation, but in the end, the labels and our negotiating team were able to find a shared path toward the future,” said Danielle Towne, national chair of the Music Video Negotiating Committee.

“This negotiation exemplifies the diligence and smart, forward thinking brought to the table by the members of the Music Video Negotiating Committee,” said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s COO and general counsel, and the union’s lead negotiator. “The gains in this contract position our members well, not just for the industry of today but also for the industry of tomorrow.”

The union said that the deal “achieves important economic and safety gains for performers working in music videos,” but declined to release any details until it’s submitted to the national board for ratification next month.

The major labels party to the agreement are Warner Records, Atlantic Records, Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, Capitol Records and Hollywood Records (Disney). The contract covers actors, announcers, dancers, models, narrators, singers and stunt performers who appear in music videos.

