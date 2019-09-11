SAG-AFTRA Developing Protocols For On-Set Intimacy Coordinators

SAG-AFTRA has begun talks with intimacy coordinators to develop protocols covering on-set nudity and simulated sex scenes.

Earlier today, the union’s Sexual Harassment Work Group hosted many of the industry’s top intimacy coordinators to help work out those guidelines.

“Engaging directly with our member leaders and the community of trained and experienced intimacy coordinators is a milestone in developing the necessary road map for advocacy and safety on set,” said SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris. “This collaboration helps ensure that all voices in the industry are heard and will be reflected in the protocols.”

A statement released by the union said that “Today’s meeting showcased the extraordinary expertise of the intimacy coordinator community and provided a collaborative setting for discussion about the development of appropriate protocols to cover highly exposed work, including nudity, simulated sex and other intimate situations. Lively discussions and real-life examples were highlighted to better underscore the needs and define the roles intimacy coordinators have on set.

“The initiatives discussed will help define the new policies for exposed work; provide clear descriptions of the duties of intimacy coordinators and others involved in exposed work on productions; and will begin to lay the groundwork for a larger conversation regarding vetting, qualification and training of intimacy coordinators.

“The recent attention on sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and across many sectors exposed abuses of power that pervade workplaces across the country and beyond. In response, SAG-AFTRA established the Four Pillars of Change initiative and issued a Code of Conduct and Guideline No. 1, the first of several industry guidelines to uphold professional standards and address the potential toxic culture and power imbalances that contribute to workplace harassment.”