Sabrina Wind Launches ABC Studios-Based Production Company, Sells ‘FML’ Drama From Katie Wech To ABC

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran producer Sabrina Wind has launched Windpower Entertainment, a new production company, which entered a deal with ABC Studios in May and has sold its first project, drama FML, with writer Katie Wech (BH90210) to ABC.

Written by Wech, FML (Female Mid Life) centers around five women who share little more than the carpool lane and are thrown together when one of them disappears, an event that brings their own personal crises to light, and forces them to confront the unique and formidable challenges of FML: Female Mid Life.

Wech executive produces with Wind via Windpower.

Wind most recently served as President of Television at ABC Studios-based Jason T. Reed Productions. Prior to that, Wind, alongside longtime producing partner Marc Cherry, ran Cherry/Wind Productions, working on ABC/ABC Studios dramedy Desperate Housewives and its follow-up, Devious Maids, which had a four-season run on Lifetime.

Most recently, Wech was a writer on Fox’s summer drama series BH90210. Wech also wrote The Hypnotist’s Love Story, based on the Liane Moriarty book, which received a pilot order earlier at ABC last season. Wech previously served as co-executive producer on Jane the Virgin. She is repped by Verve and Stone Genow. Wind is repped by attorney Michael Gendler.