RYOT Co-Founder Bryn Mooser Launches Nonfiction Film & Television Studio XTR

Bryn Mooser, two-time Oscar nominee and the co-founder and former CEO of media company RYOT, today announced the launch of XTR, a premium nonfiction film and television studio. XTR is developing a slate of documentary films and nonfiction series, with partners such as Anonymous Content, VICE Studios, and Futurism.

“This is the beginning of a revolution in documentary storytelling,” said Mooser, CEO, XTR. “New technology is enabling emerging voices, while established names from across the industry are turning their energy toward nonfiction. With streaming platforms that can reach bigger audiences than ever before, we are witnessing a true democratization of both filmmaking and distribution. At XTR we aim to help propel the documentary filmmakers of today into the industry giants of tomorrow.”

XTR recently closed an investment round from film and television vets and entrepreneurs, including former AOL CEO Tim Armstrong, Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia, Franklin McLarty, Mark McLarty, Christina and David Arquette, Josh Kushner, Lyn and Norman Lear, Bryan Baum and Zem and James Joaquin. The investment round was led by the McLarty Arquette Group, with Franklin McLarty serving on XTR’s board of directors.

XTR is based in a warehouse loft on Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles’ east side Echo Park neighborhood. The facility will serve not only as the company’s office and post-production facilities, but also as a gathering place for filmmakers, according to Mooser.

Mooser was recently inducted into the Documentary Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after earning Oscar nominations for Lifeboat (2019) and Body Team 12 (2016). In 2016, Mooser sold RYOT to Verizon Media.

“We’re building what we hope will become the best studio for documentary film and television, and a place where the next generation of great storytellers come to share their work with the world,” said Mooser.