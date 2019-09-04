Ryan Murphy Adds ‘A Chorus Line’, Halston Miniseries With Ewan McGregor and Warhol Docuseries To Robust Netflix Slate

Ryan Murphy has unpacked a jaw-dropping, star-studded slate of excitement with his new group of Netflix shows as part of his mega-deal with the streamer.

In an interview with Time, Murphy revealed that in addition to an adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom starring Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman (news that Deadline reported exclusively) he will adapt the classic musical A Chorus Line into a 10-part miniseries.

To add more to the pageantry of programming, Murphy said he is working on another miniseries about the iconic designer Halston, with Ewan McGregor stepping into the role of the man who changed the game of fashion. Halston has been a hot commodity in Hollywood as of late with the recent documentary by Frédéric Tcheng and the long-gestating Battle of Versailles project that involved the groundbreaking designer.

During the interview, he unloaded even more morsels of goodness including a new 10-part docuseries about pop art icon Andy Warhol as well as A Secret Love, a look at a real-life closeted lesbian couple who came out in their 80s.

In addition to his groundbreaking FX series Pose, which he created with Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, Murphy’s plate is definitely full. Other series on his Netflix slate include the upcoming Election-esque series The Politician starring Ben Platt, which drops September 27. He is also putting the finishing touches on the One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel Ratchet starring Sarah Paulson in the titular role. The series has yet to land a release date.

Hollywood, starring Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor, is set to premiere in May and will look take a “look at Hollywood and the sex industry, and how absolutely everything has changed and nothing has changed.”

Last and certainly not least, Murphy will team with frequent collaborator Jessica Lange for a project about Hollywood legend Marlene Dietrich in Vegas during the early ’60s. Not much movement has been made on that because he is admits that he is “booked,” but it’s definitely on his radar.