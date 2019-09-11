Rupert Everett Takes Broadway’s ‘Virginia Woolf’ Lead With Departure Of Eddie Izzard

Rupert Everett will take over for the previously announced Eddie Izzard as George in director Joe Mantello’s upcoming Broadway staging of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? co-starring Laurie Metcalf as Martha.

The announcement was made today by producers Scott Rudin/Barry Diller/David Geffen, who said Izzard is leaving the production due to scheduling conflicts.

The revival will also feature Russell Tovey and Patsy Ferran, and begins its limited engagement Monday, March 2, 2020, with an official opening night set for Thursday, April 2 at a Shubert Theatre to be announced.

Everett’s casting marks the actor’s return to Broadway after a 10-year absence (he made his Broadway debut in 2009, co-starring with Angela Lansbury and Christine Ebersole in Blithe Spirit).

Everett’s stage career began in London’s West End in 1981 with Another Country (he later starred in the film version). Since then he’s appeared on the London stage in Pygmalion and The Judas Kiss. Film credits include My Best Friend’s Wedding, An Ideal Husband, Shrek 2 and many others.

The production’s creative team includes set designer Miriam Buether, lighting design by Jules Fisher & Peggy Eisenhauer, and costumes by Ann Roth.