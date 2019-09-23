RuPaul Gets Political As ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Sashays Into Second Straight Reality Emmy Win

RuPaul’s Drag Race has sashayed into its second straight win in the Outstanding Competition Program category and host RuPaul Charles got political as he accepted the award.

The VH1 reality competition series beat The Amazing Race, The Voice, Top Chef, American Ninja Warrior and Nailed It! It had already made history VH1, picking up the most noms in the Viacom network’s history and Charles picked up his fourth consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program to tie Survivor‘s Jeff Probst for most wins in the category last weekend.

Charles, picking up the award alongside the producers of the World of Wonder-produced series, said that he was “so proud” of the format that shows “how fabulous” its contestants were.

After thanking the Academy voters, he also urged viewers to get involved in the 2020 Presidential election. “Speaking of voting for love, go and register to vote,” he added.

Season 11 of the show, which began airing in February, had a record-breaking fifteen contestants total, whereas previous seasons typically stuck to fourteen contestants consistently. Michelle Visage returned as a main judge, while Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews returned as rotating main judges. This year’s winner was Yvie Oddly, with Nina West winning Miss Congeniality.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Pamela Post, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers. Tim Palazzola serves as executive producer for VH1 and Jen Passovoy serves as producer.