RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is sashaying from across the pond to the U.S. The reality competition to find “UK’s Next Drag Superstar” will debut on Logo October 11 at 8PM ET/PT.

The news comes fresh off the U.S. edition of RuPaul’s Drag Race winning the Outstanding Reality Competition Program for the second time in a row and RuPaul Charles’ fourth consecutive Emmy win for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program. The series made history for VH1, picking up the most noms in the Viacom network’s history.

Like the U.S. version, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will showcase the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent of the top drag queens, from sickening lip syncs to wig snatching moments, as they prove to Mama Ru why they deserve to be the “UK’s Next Drag Superstar.”

The 10 queens competing for the crown include Baga Chipz (London), Blu Hydrangea (Belfast), Cheryl Hole (Essex), Crystal (London), Divina De Campo (West Yorkshire), Gothy Kendoll (Leicester), Scardey Kat (Wiltshire), Sum Ting Wong (Birmingham), The Vivienne (Liverpool), and Vinegar Strokes (London).

RuPaul will serve as judge alongside her partner in crime Michelle Visage, as well as newcomers Alan Carr and Graham Norton. Celebrity guest judges include Cheryl, Andrew Garfield, Maisie Williams, Geri Horner, Michaela Coel, Dame Twiggy and Jade Thirlwall. Joining as celebrity coaches will be MNEK, Curtis Pritchard and AJ Pritchard. Special guests for the popular Snatch Game episode will be Stacey Dooley and Lorraine Kelly.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Bruce McCoy, Sally Sanders, and Steven Corfe serving as Executive Producers.

Watch the video announcement below.