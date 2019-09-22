‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Contestant Nina West Makes Emmys History Walking Purple Carpet In Full Drag

RuPaul’s Drag Race made history this year garnering 14 nominations, the most for any TV series in VH1’s history. On top of that, season 11 contestant Nina West made history, becoming the first person to walk the purple carpet in full drag.

West finished sixth on the most recent season of Drag Race which was won by Yvie Oddly. However, West was a fan favorite, walking away with the title of Miss Congeniality.

Last week at the Creative Arts Emmys, RuPaul’s Drag Race already started snatching trophies. RuPaul Charles picked up his fourth consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program to tie Survivor‘s Jeff Probst for most wins in the category. The series also won Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming as well as Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special. Tonight, VH1’s popular drag queen reality competition is up for Outstanding Competition Program.

VH1 renewed Drag Race last month, announcing it would be returning for a 12th season. The cable net also renewed the spinoff, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, for a fifth season.

RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers. Tim Palazzola serves as executive producer for VH1 and Jen Passovoy serves as producer.