‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Sets Live Show In Las Vegas

RuPaul’s Drag Race is sashaying its way into the Las Vegas strip with RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! at the iconic stage in the Flamingo Las Vegas. Host and creator of the Emmy Award-winning VH1 series unveiled the news of the residency today at RuPaul’s DragCon NYC convention show floor. The show is slated to death drop onto the Las Vegas strip in 2020.

The live revue will have all the tea and none of the shade from the TV show (well, maybe some of the shade). Each live performance is packed with outrageous comedy, tongue-popping looks, campy singing and dancing, some heartwarming moments and other surprises that will leave the audience gagging. The atmosphere of the show is interactive and encourages audience members’ participation, as if they were attending a live episode of the world-famous competition.

Seven queens will be featured in each show including fan favorites and champions from various seasons. The rotating cast will include Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Coco Montrese, Derrick Barry, Eureka O’Hara, India Ferrah, Kahanna Montrese, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Naomi Smalls, Shannel, Shea Couleé and Yvie Oddly.

RuPaul Charles and choreographer/filmmaker Jamal Sims (Aladdin, Step Up, When The Beat Drops) are set to direct the show with World of Wonder and Voss events producing. Original music for RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! will be written by RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race composer Leland and Tom Campbell, Chief Creative Officer at World of Wonder. Tickets will be available for purchase starting September 10 at 10am PT.

The Drag Race franchise earned 14 Emmy nominations this year, including Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program as well as Outstanding Competition Program. This is the most for any TV series in VH1’s history. Last year, Drag Race won five of the 12 Emmys it was nominated for and made history when RuPaul Charles won Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program and the show won Outstanding Competition Program — the first series to do so.