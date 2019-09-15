RuPaul Dedicates Fourth Reality Host Emmy To Late ‘Drag Race’ Producer Jacqueline Wilson

After picking up an Emmy Saturday night for hosting RuPaul’s Drag Race, reality star RuPaul Charles dedicated his win to Drag Race co-executive producer Jacqueline Wilson “who we just lost recently.”

“Oh my goodness, wow, that was very sweet of you… really, really lovely,” RuPaul said onstage at the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles. The award-winning host went on to laud the show for helping foster acceptance “for all the kids who dance to the beat of a different drummer.”

The TV talent, who serves as a judge on Drag Race as well as a producer, broke the news of Wilson’s passing this past Wednesday on Twitter.

“Our beloved colleague Jacqueline Wilson has passed away,” he wrote. “I could never express in words her invaluable contribution to the success of #DragRace, and to all the lives of those who were fortunate enough to have worked alongside her. Love always, my friend.

This was RuPaul’s fourth win for hosting Drag Race. (For details on the night’s other winners, click here).

Backstage, the reality star was a bit more lighthearted. He said he was “having a hard time putting words together,” but brightened at a question about his outfit for the evening, which included a shirt with a large lavender bow. “I wanted to do a pussy bow because I love a pussy bow, who doesn’t love a pussy bow?” he chortled, explaining that his goal was to say “pussy bow” as many times as possible.

When asked how big Drag Race could become, RuPaul cited a UK version debuting Oct, 3 on BBC 3, a version in Thailand and a version called Switch in Chile.

However, he added that drag will never become mainstream. “Drag is dangerous. Drag is not politically correct,” he said. “You are born naked, and the rest is drag… we are all God in drag, and that is a radical thought for most people to envelop.”

He added: “Everyone in this room is in drag… look at all you drag queens. Hi, drag queens!”

VH1 renewed Drag Race last month, announcing it would be returning for a 12th season. The cable net also renewed the spinoff, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, for a fifth season.

RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as executive producers. Tim Palazzola serves as executive producer for VH1 and Jen Passovoy serves as producer.