House Democrats Cite Rudy Giuliani’s CNN Interview In Subpoena For Impeachment Inquiry

Rudy Giuliani was subpoenaed on Monday for a series of documents as House Democrats pursue an impeachment inquiry.

In seeking the documents by an October 15 deadline, three Democratic committee chairmen cite comments that he made in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

“During an interview on CNN, Chris Cuomo asked you, ‘So did you ask Ukraine to look into Joe Biden?’ You responded, ‘Of course I did,'” the committee chairman wrote. “In addition to this stark admission, you stated more recently that you are in possession of other evidence — in the form of text messages, phone records and other communications — indicating that you are not alone and that other Trump administration officials may have been involved in this scheme.”

