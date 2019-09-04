‘Royalties’: Tony Revolori, Georgia King & John Stamos To Recur On Quibi’s Musical Comedy

Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Georgia King (Vice Principals) and John Stamos (Fuller House) have signed to recur opposite EP/co-writer Darren Criss and Kether Donohue in Quibi’s Royalties.

Production is underway in Los Angeles on Royalties, a satirical take on the oft-untold story of songwriters behind the world’s biggest hits. It follows the ascent of a ragtag songwriting duo – Sara (Donohue) and Pierce (Criss) – as they navigate the strange and hilarious challenges of creating a truly great song, week after week.

Each episode will feature real-life entertainment personalities portraying fictitious (and ridiculous) music stars, along with original songs penned by Criss.

Quibi

No details were provided about the roles for Revolori, King or Stamos.

Criss is co-writing and executive-producing the series with longtime collaborators Nick and Matt Lang, fellow co-founders of YouTube’s Team Starkid. Berman, Hend Baghdady, Joe Earley and Ricky Rollins also executive produce.

Revolori played Flash Thompson in Spider-Man: Far from Home and starred as Zero the Lobby Boy in Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel. His credits also include The Long Dumb Road, Table 19 and Low Riders.

King starred in The New Normal and Vice Principals and the Amazon pilot Making Friends. Her TV credits also include Sugartown and Felix and Murdo.

Two-time Emmy nominee Stamos recently reprised her Full House character Uncle Jessie in Netflix’s sequel series Fuller House. His other recent credits include You, Scream Queens, Grandfathered and Necessary Roughness.