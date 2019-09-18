Rotten Tomatoes Debuts Video Series Aimed At Filtering TV And Streaming Fare

In a sign of the content-flooded times, Rotten Tomatoes is premiering an original video series aimed at helping viewers navigate the rising tide of TV and streaming programs.

Couch Tomatoes, hosted by Naz Perez, will debut every other Wednesday across the Comcast-owned digital brand’s website and YouTube channel as well as on Facebook Watch and IGTV. The press release announcing the show describes it as “a one-stop shop to discover what to watch – and what critics and fans are talking about.”

The debut episode, going live today, breaks down the contenders for Sunday’s Emmys. Future installments will explore genre fare and franchises such as American Horror Story, Batwoman, Watchmen and soon-to-launch streaming services Disney+ and Apple TV+.

Joel Meares, editor-in-chief of Rotten Tomatoes, points out that nearly 500 scripted original series appeared across U.S. networks and streaming platforms in 2018, a number expected to rise in 2019. In that context, Couch Tomatoes “will help fans break through the noise, providing insightful and entertaining commentary that will help the audience make their viewing choices.”

Previous Rotten Tomatoes video originals have included The Ketchup and Your Opinion Sucks: Rotten Tomatoes Critics vs. Fans. After starting out with a film focus, the brand started offering Tomatometer scores for TV shows in 2013. In the past year, the company says it has boosted the number of TV reviews by 119% and the number of series receiving scores by 130%.