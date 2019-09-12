Rosanna Arquette To Star In Indie Drama ‘Chicago 1919’

Rosanna Arquette (Pulp Fiction, Draft Day) has signed on to star in Chicago 1919, an indie drama inspired by the true story of the Chicago race riots which began with the murder of a young Africa American boy Eugene Williams on July 27, 1919. Julie Dash, the director behind The Rosa Parks Story, starring Angela Bassett, and the upcoming Angela Davis biopic at Lionsgate, is helming the film, which hails from Global Genesis Group.

The pic follows two young African American brothers, and their involvement in the Chicago race riot of 1919, an extremely violent racial conflict provoked by ethnic White Americans against Black Americans that began on the south side of Chicago on July 27, and ended on August 3, 1919. During the riot, thirty-eight people died (23 Black and 15 White). It is considered the worst of the nearly 25 riots in the United States during the “Red Summer” of 1919.

Global, which has worldwide distribution rights, is producing Chicago 1919 along with Seanne N. Murray Enterprises, LLC.

Arquette, who is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, was last seen in indie films Billionaire Boys Club and The Etruscan Smile.