Rocci Chatfield Dies: ‘Knots Landing’, ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Writer Was 93

Roccina “Rocci” Chatfield, a television writer with a three-decade career that included credits for My Three Sons, Little House on the Prairie and Knots Landing and who scored two Daytime Emmy nominations for her work on Days of Our Lives, died Aug. 24 of natural causes in Los Angeles. She was 93.

Her death was confirmed in a tweet by the Writers Guild of America West.

A member of the TV Academy for more than 40 years, Chatfield served six terms as a Governor of the Writers Peer Group and two terms on the Academy’s Executive Committee, according to a bio on the TV Academy website.

Born in Boulder, Colorado, Chatfield attended Massachusetts’ Endicott College, beginning her Hollywood TV career in the early 1960s. Early credits include the ’60s sitcoms My Three Sons and Family Affair, and, later, ’80s nighttime soaps Falcon Crest and Knots Landing. Also in the ’80s she wrote for the syndicated Romance Theatre series.

Her 1978-82 stint on Days of Our Lives included two Daytime Emmy nominations (’78 and ’79).

In addition to her TV Academy leadership roles, Chatfield produced dozens of Academy events, including panel series and “Family Day” celebrations. She wrote and produced the Academy’s 60th anniversary gala and served on numerous committees, including Hall of Fame, Daytime Awards, Governors Award, Governors Ball, Primetime Awards, Primetime Awards Show, By-Laws, Membership, Hyphenate and more.

As a dedicated WGA member, Chatfield served on the negotiating committee during the 1988 writers’ strike, and earned two nominations for the Guild’s Writing Award. She was honored with the Writers Guild of America Service Award for her contributions to the organization.

In acknowledgment of her professional achievements, her hometown of Boulder, Colorado, declared April 30, 2016, Rocci Chatfield Appreciation Day.