Robert Kirkman’s ‘Super Dinosaur’ Gets Launch Date On Amazon Prime

The children’s adventure series Super Dinosaur, based on the Skybound/Image comic book series by Robert Kirkman and Jason Howard, will launch on Amazon Prime Video On Oct. 6 with 13 half-hour episodes.

Super Dinosaur follows 10-year-old genius Derek Dynamo and his T-Rex best friend, Super Dinosaur, as they protect the planet against evil. The series is produced by Spin Master Entertainment and Skybound North/Wind Sun Sky, the Vancouver-based division of Skybound. Season 1 previously aired on Teletoon in Canada.

In addition to the television series, Skybound and Spin Master will launch a toy line featuring key characters from the world of Super Dinosaur this fall, available on Amazon in the US and exclusively at Toys ‘R Us in Canada.

“Jason Howard and I created Super Dinosaur as something all kids would enjoy as much as our own kids do,” said Kirkman, best known as the creator of The Walking Dead comics. “In doing so we were able to craft a world as immersive and engaging as the world of The Walking Dead… but for kids. Our partners at Spin Master have helped Skybound prepare this world for a mass-audience and I’m so happy this series has landed at Amazon where I know it will thrive.”

The series will also be reaching international audiences via a series of international broadcast deals orchestrated by Spin Master Ltd. with outlets that includes BC Australia, Television New Zealand TVNZ, Discovery Latin America, iQIYI, and NOGA-Communications Israel.

“These new sales agreements for China, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and Israel highlight the global appetite for Spin Master’s action-packed content. We are confident that children all over the globe will find the characters and storylines of Super Dinosaur exciting and hilarious,” said Thom Chapman, Senior Director, Sales and Distribution at Spin Master Entertainment.