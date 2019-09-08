Robert Axelrod Dies: Voice Of Lord Zedd In ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Was 70



Robert Axelrod , the voice of Lord Zedd and Finister in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, died Saturday in Los Angeles at age 70. His death was confirmed by his agent, Zachery McGinnis , but no cause was given.

Axelrod was a popular attraction at various Comic Cons. His agent said he would bring “Tears to the eyes of grown men when he would whisper the iconic voice of Lord Zedd in their ears. There was nothing he loved more.”

Axelrod had a varied career as a musician, actor and voice character, and played Lord Zedd in “Mighty Mophins Power Rangers: Live” in 1996. His resume included Digimon (where he played Armidillomon and Wizardmon) and many other television series. He was also in over 30 feature films, such as The Blob.

“Robert enjoyed meeting his fans and inspiring them to follow their passions,” said his agent’s statement. “His beautiful and kindred soul will never be forgotten and we take comfort in knowing his memory will live on in all those he inspired, met and knew.”



Born in New York City and raised there, Axelrod broke into show business via commercials, then moved to off-Broadway plays at the Soho Avant-Garde Theater as a teen.

