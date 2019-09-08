Robert Axelrod Dies: Voice Of Lord Zedd In ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ Was 70

Axelrod was a popular attraction at various Comic Cons. His agent said he would bring “Tears to the eyes of grown men when he would whisper the iconic voice of Lord Zedd in their ears. There was nothing he loved more.”
Axelrod had a varied career as a musician, actor and voice character, and played Lord Zedd in “Mighty Mophins Power Rangers: Live” in 1996. His resume included Digimon (where he played Armidillomon and Wizardmon) and many other television series. He was also in over 30 feature films, such as The Blob.
He is survived by a sister. A GoFundMe page has been set up to to cover his final expenses and memorial service, which will be held at Rangerstop.com in Orlando, FL on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
