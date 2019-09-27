‘Riviera’: ‘Sherlock’s Rupert Graves Joins Third Season Of Sky Drama

Sherlock’s Rupert Graves is joining the third season of Sky drama Riviera.

Graves, who is set to star in Autumn De Wilde’s Emma, will play Gabriel Hirsch, the carefree, charismatic and worldly ally of Julia Stiles’ Georgina Ryland. Filming has begun on the third season with Delevingne and Jack Fox returning alongside Clare-Hope Ashitey (Doctor Foster), Synnove Macody Lund (Headhunters), Franco Masini, Elisio Barrionuevo and Maurizio Lombardi.

A year has passed since the second season finale. Georgina has abandoned the cursed Riviera, leaving all its devastation and damage behind to start a new life. Now a rising star in international art restitution, she has reinvented herself as Georgina Ryland as she travels the world – from Venice to Argentina – on the hunt for stolen art works.

Stiles said, “The expansion of this season, in terms of the gorgeous new countries we visit, as well as our new cast members, means the web is even more tangled for Georgina. I am thrilled to navigate this gilded conspiracy through her eyes and with Rupert Graves by her side.”

Cameron Roach, Sky’s Director of Drama & Sky Studios said, “Riviera has really captured the imagination of our subscribers and we’re thrilled to be returning to the audacious and unpredictable world occupied by Julia Stiles as Georgina, alongside her new co-star Rupert Graves. Riviera owns a unique space in the television landscape and we’re very proud of it as a show that offers the promise of danger and suspense whilst really entertaining and thrilling the viewer.”

Kris Thykier, Executive Producer for Archery Pictures added, “We are committed to producing the most glamorous, most thrilling show on television and our third season looks set to be the most explosive to date. Shooting in exclusive locations in Venice, St Tropez and Buenos Aires, this series will dive into an entirely new world of corruption, deceit and murder amongst the globe-trotting 1%”