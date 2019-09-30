Ricki Lake, ‘Glee’s Kevin McHale & Hayley Hasselhoff To Star In ITV’s ‘The X Factor: Celebrity’

Ricki Lake, Glee’s Kevin McHale and Hayley Hasselhoff are some of the stars lined up for ITV’s The X Factor: Celebrity.

The British broadcaster has tweaked its long-running reality competition series to feature celebrities beginning in October. Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh will judge, while Dermot O’Leary will host.

Talk show host Lake, McHale, who co-hosted the Teen Choice Awards with Demi Lovato, and David Hasselhoff’s daughter Hayley, who starred in ABC Family series Huge, will feature alongside a raft of British celebrities, influencers and Love Island contestants.

Lake will feature in the over-28 age category alongside The Chase’s Jenny Ryan, journalist Martin Bashir, famous for his 2003 Michael Jackson interview, and Coronation Street actress Victoria Ekanoye. Hasselhoff and McHale will feature in the under 28s category alongside Ex on the Beach star Megan McKenna, Love Actually’s Olivia Olson and EastEnders’ Jonny Labey.

The groups will consist of Love Island stars Eyal, Samira, Wes and Zara, alongside Tik Tok stars Max & Harvey, sports stars Ben Foden, Thom Evans and Levi Davis, professional dancer Brendan Cole and actor Jeremy Edwards, and influencers Sofia, Alondra, Laura, Wendii and Natalie.

The show is produced by Fremantle-owned Thames Television for ITV.