Ricardo Chavira & Gabriel Chavarria To Star In Netflix’s Selena Series

Desperate Housewives alum Ricardo Chavira and Gabriel Chavarria (The Purge) are set as leads opposite Christian Serratos in Netflix’s upcoming scripted series about the iconic Mexican-American pop star, sources close to the project tell Deadline.

Announced last December, Selena: The Series is dubbed as “the official story of Tejano music legend, Selena Quintanilla.” It is a coming-of-age story following Selena (Serratos) as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music.

Chavira will play Abraham, Selena’s father, a savvy businessman determined to achieve the American dream. Chavarria will portray A.B. Quintanilla, Selena’s brother aka the mastermind behind the music; playing bass guitar, producing and writing songs for Selena, we hear.

Netflix would not comment on any Selena castings. Deadline had previously reported that The Walking Dead actress Serratos was in talks to play the title role.

Moisés Zamora is the writer/executive producer. Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., and Simran A. Singh executive produce; Campanario Entertainment is the production company.

Selena Quintanilla was one of the biggest Latino crossover artists. The singer-songwriter, model, actress and fashion designer was tragically killed in 1995 at age 23 by her former fan club president. Her posthumous crossover album Dreaming of You debuted atop the Billboard 200 later that year, a first for a Latin artist.

Selena’s story was previously brought to the screen in the 1997 feature biopic starring Jennifer Lopez.

Chavira is best known for his role as Carlos Solis on all eight seasons of Desperate Housewives. His other recent credits include the role of Francisco Vargas on Scandal and guest/recurring roles on Rise, Kevin Can Wait and Jane the Virgin among others. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and Gilbertson Entertainment.

Chavarria was most recently seen as the lead in USA Network/SyFy’s The Purge based on the popular film franchise, and was the lead in the Emmy nominated Hulu series East Los High. He has also appeared in the feature films War For the Planet of the Apes, Lowriders, and Freedom Writers. Chavarria is repped by Paradigm and Momentum.