‘Rhythm + Flow’, Netflix Hip-Hop Music Competition Series, Sets First-Look Teaser

The first look and premiere date for Rhythm + Flow, Netflix’s first music competition series, has been unveiled. Featuring hip-hop icons Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. as judges, the series debuts Oct. 9.

The judges will search for the next hip-hop sensation, bringing together industry legends across a multi-city search in hip-hop epicenters Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago, to find raw talent and help undiscovered artists pursue their come up.

Companies involved in the show include Gaspin Media, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and Get Lifted Film Co. Executive producers are Jeff Gaspin for Gaspin Media; Jesse Collins for Jesse Collins Entertainment; Nikki Boella; John Legend, Mike Jackson, and Ty Stiklorius for Get Lifted Film Co.; Jeff Pollack; Cardi B; Chance the Rapper; and Tip “T.I.” Harris

Cardi B debuted the teaser during her co-headlining set at the 2019 Made In America Festival. New episodes of Rhythm + Flow will roll out each Wednesday, with different phases of the competition featured across 10 hour-long episodes: