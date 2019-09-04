‘Return To Downton Abbey’ One-Hour Special Set For NBC

NBC and Focus Features are teaming on Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event, a one-hour special set to air Thursday, Sept. 19, a day before the Downton Abbey movie hits theaters.

The special takes an inside look at the feature film and will be hosted by Dancing With The Stars vet Derek Hough, who’ll talk to the cast about “what made the series so unique and appealing to millions, as well as how the series easily segues into the feature film.”

The Downton Abbey film, written by creator Julian Fellowes and directed by Michael Engler, features the returning cast, with a story highlighted by a visit from the King and Queen of England. The movie arrives in theaters Sept. 20.

The TV special was filmed at the historic Highclere Castle in England. In addition to the Hough conversations, celebrities will share their Downton obsessions and offer thoughts on what made the series compelling.

Over the course of its successful run, the series scored 15 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Miniseries or Movie; Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or Dramatic Special (Fellowes); and two for Maggie Smith for Outstanding Supporting Actress in her role as Violet Crawley, Countess of Grantham.

Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event will air Thursday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. on NBC.