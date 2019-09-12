‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’ Stuntwoman Sues Over Career-Ending On-Set Injuries

The stunt double for Milla Jovovich in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, who lost her arm in an on-set accident, is suing Paul W.S. Anderson, Jeremy Bolt and their production companies for breach of oral contract and misrepresentation. Olivia Jackson claims the defendants “promised to provide full financial support for all medical expenses” but then “welched on their promise.”

In the suit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Jackson describes the September 2015 accident that she claims “was a byproduct of Defendants’ practice of elevating financial considerations over safety.” According to the suit, Jackson was scheduled to do a fight scene that but “in a last-minute change, she was asked to perform a dangerous and technically complex scene in adverse weather conditions.”

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Sony

The scene had Jackson riding a motorcycle directly toward a mechanical crane attached to a vehicle. But, the suit alleges, when “the crane operator failed to raise the camera in time … the camera smashed into Plaintiff, slicing through the bone of her forearm and tearing the flesh off her cheek. … The blow was so forceful that it twisted Plaintiff’s shoulder blade backward, ripping out five nerves connected into her spinal column at the root.”

The suit says Jackson’s myriad injuries included having her left arm amputated and the loss cerebral spinal fluid.

Jackson claims she was not aware of the “woefully deficient insurance coverage” provided by the producers, “which they knew would be a deal-breaker for her.” Read details of the insurance coverage and the rest of the case here.

Attorneys Stuart R. Fraenkel and Gabriel S. Barenfeld of Nelson & Fraenkel LLP in Los Angeles are representing Jackson in the suit, which also names Final Chapter production companies Impact Pictures and Bolt Pictures as defendants. It seeks unspecified damages and restitution and demands a jury trial.