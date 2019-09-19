Rep. Ilhan Omar Blasts Trump Twitter Tout Of Post Claiming She Danced On 9/11 Anniversary

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar (left) is part of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's alliance of freshman Congresswomen called "The Squad"

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s staff has contacted and asked then to remove President Donald Trump’s account and a tweet that cited a claim that Omar “partied” on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump posted a tweet with a link to actor and comedian Terrence Williams account in which Williams claimed that Omar was dancing on 9/11. Trump said of Williams’s tweet, “IIhan Omar, a member of AOC Plus 3, will win us the Great State of Minnesota. The new face of the Democrat Party!”

The video was later discovered to be of Omar dancing on Sept. 13 at a Congressional Black Caucus event.

Omar said the President’s tweet continued “to spread lies that put my life at risk.” Omar claimed she has received threats. She appeared on CBS’s Face The Nation on Sunday and created a controversy by not addressing whether she understood the outrage generated by her “Some people did something remarks.” Instead, she focused on the post-9/11 backlash against Muslims.

Williams deleted his tweet later on Wednesday. Twitter has, so far, not commented on whether it will take action against President Trump, who left his tweet up.

This is from a CBC event we hosted this weekend to celebrate black women in Congress. The President of the United States is continuing to spread lies that put my life at risk. What is Twitter doing to combat this misinformation? https://t.co/XdkRVrU7mZ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 18, 2019