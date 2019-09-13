Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Felicity Huffman Accepts Two-Week Jail Sentence In College Bribery Scheme “Without Reservation” – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Felicity Huffman Reacts To Two-Week Jail Term In College Bribery Scheme

Read the full story

Reginald Hudlin’s Disney+ Drama ‘Safety’ Sets Lead Cast

Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock (10267354w) Reginald Hudlin 'The Black Godfather' film premiere, Arrivals, Paramount Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Jun 2019
Shutterstock

Oscar nominee Reginald Hudlin has commenced production on his latest project, Safety, a Disney+ drama inspired by the true story of former South Carolina Clemson Tigers safety Ray McElrathbey. Jay Reeves, who co-starred on the first season of the CW football drama All American, will star as Ray, with Thaddeus J. Mixson (The Grind) and Corinne Foxx (47 Meters Down: Uncaged) also starring.

The pic, which will shoot on location in South Carolina as well as Atlanta, centers on Ray, a young man facing a series of challenging circumstances, whose faith and persistence help him to triumph over repeated adversities and play football on scholarship at Clemson University, all while struggling to raise and care for his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr (Mixson).

Luke Tennie (Deadly Class) has also been cast in a supporting role.

Randy McKinnon and Nick Santora penned the screenplay which is being produced by Mark Ciardi. The film will be available exclusively on Disney+, which launches later this year.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad