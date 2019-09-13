Reginald Hudlin’s Disney+ Drama ‘Safety’ Sets Lead Cast

Oscar nominee Reginald Hudlin has commenced production on his latest project, Safety, a Disney+ drama inspired by the true story of former South Carolina Clemson Tigers safety Ray McElrathbey. Jay Reeves, who co-starred on the first season of the CW football drama All American, will star as Ray, with Thaddeus J. Mixson (The Grind) and Corinne Foxx (47 Meters Down: Uncaged) also starring.

The pic, which will shoot on location in South Carolina as well as Atlanta, centers on Ray, a young man facing a series of challenging circumstances, whose faith and persistence help him to triumph over repeated adversities and play football on scholarship at Clemson University, all while struggling to raise and care for his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr (Mixson).

Luke Tennie (Deadly Class) has also been cast in a supporting role.

Randy McKinnon and Nick Santora penned the screenplay which is being produced by Mark Ciardi. The film will be available exclusively on Disney+, which launches later this year.