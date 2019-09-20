Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Says ‘Fleabag’ Is The Show He Covets Above All Others

Reed Hastings has revealed the one show he wishes Netflix had on its roster: Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s zeitgeisty BBC comedy Fleabag.

Speaking at the Royal Television Society’s Cambridge Convention on Friday, Hastings told an audience of powerful U.K. television executives that Netflix was “outbid” by Amazon for the rights to Fleabag. The show was sold by All3Media International.

He is hardly the first Hollywood executive to covet Waller-Bridge and her creation, with a string of others gasping over the multi-hyphenated Brit’s strong authorial voice and ability to conjure pitch-perfect characters.

Amazon Studios Boss Jennifer Salke said at the TCAs earlier this year that she is “basically her stalker.” Salke said: “Anything Phoebe wants to do, nothing would make us happier to bring another season of her show. Anything she wants to do. I’m forever the optimist.”

Fleabag‘s second season was broadcast earlier this year by the BBC, while it was shown on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. It followed Flea’s quest for happiness and her pursuit of “hot priest” Andrew Scott. Waller-Bridge has ruled out a third season for now.

Fleabag is up for 11 prizes at the Emmys on Sunday, including comedy series, writing, and a number of acting awards, not least leading actress for Waller-Bridge.

Hastings remarks on Fleabag were reported by The Hollywood Reporter and journalists that attended the Royal Television Society’s Cambridge Convention.