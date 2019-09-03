Rebel Wilson To Host Australian Reality Competition Format ‘Pooch Perfect’

Rebel Wilson is to host a pet-themed Australian reality competition series. The Hustle and Bridesmaids star is to front Pooch Perfect for Australia’s Network Seven.

It is the latest animal-themed title for Sydney-born Wilson who starred in Pitch Perfect, as she stars in forthcoming feature adapation of Cats and Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit.

Wilson, whose family are dog handlers, will host the series, which follows ten professional dog stylists as they compete in a series of themed challenges to transform their beloved pets. The winner will take home a A$100,000 prize.

She said, “My childhood was full of weekend adventures at dog shows all around Australia and my family had a business selling pet products out of a caravan — such as leads, treats and the best dog styling equipment available.

“This show with Seven is going to be a ton of fun and showcase some amazing dogs and dog lovers. Technically I’m allergic to dogs though … so hopefully they can edit around my sneezing,” she added.

Seven’s Director of Network Programming Angus Ross added, “Rebel has a fantastic energy, great timing, the sharpest wit and like many Australians, she loves dogs. With her passion, humour and insight, she’s a great host for this entertaining and heart-warming series.”