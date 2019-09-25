Ray Romano To Star In HBO Max Series ‘Made For Love’ Based On Novel

Get Shorty star Ray Romano has been tapped as a male lead opposite Cristin Milioti in HBO Max’s Made for Love, a half-hour series adaptation based on Alissa Nutting’s tragicomic novel, from Patrick Somerville and Paramount TV. S.J. Clarkson is directing and executive producing.

Made for Love is described as a dark, absurd and cynically poignant story of divorce and revenge. It follows Hazel Green (Milioti), a thirtysomething woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol, an unstable, needy, possibly sociopathic tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has implanted a revolutionary monitoring device – the Made for Love chip – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her and know her thoughts and feelings as she tries to stay alive.

Romano, who has a one-year deal for the show, will play Hazel’s estranged father, Herbert Green, a widower and retired con man who shuns relationships due to a fear of loss. Herbert is set to live out his final years on a remote desert ranch as a shut-in with his synthetic partner Diane—a high-end, ultra-realistic sex doll. But when Hazel—his only child—unexpectedly arrives on his doorstep fearing for her life, he’s forced to reckon with internal regrets and take action in ways he’d never imagined.

Somerville will pen the adaptation and serve as showrunner for the Paramount TV-produced series. Along with Clarkson, Nutting, Liza Chasin for 3dot Productions, and Dean Bakopoulos will also executive produce.

Everybody Loves Raymond alum Romano recently wrapped Season 3 of the Epix series Get Shorty and released a stand-up special, Right Here, Around the Corner earlier this year. He’ll next be seen in the features Bad Education, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and sold to HBO in a mega deal, and in The Irishman, which premieres on Friday at the New York Film Festival.

Romano is repped by ICM Partners and The Conservation Company.